New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,400 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 94.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 97.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 226.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.2 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $111.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.