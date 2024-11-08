New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 921 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

