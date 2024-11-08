Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,153 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 168.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 269.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Guardant Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

