Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOP. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the first quarter valued at about $2,802,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 398.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLOP opened at $31.67 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

