Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at $129,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.97 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 4.67 and a one year high of 9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is 5.90 and its 200 day moving average is 5.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

