Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 10.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.38 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.54 million, a P/E ratio of -74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -311.09%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

