Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130,396 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,907.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mercury Systems news, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $258,620.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,964.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,907.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,099 shares of company stock valued at $865,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.