Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,774.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

