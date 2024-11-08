Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $90.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $355,888. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,110 shares of company stock worth $6,074,681. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

