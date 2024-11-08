Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $175.76 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $123.06 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

