Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $253.20 million, a PE ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 509.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

