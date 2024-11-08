Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 2,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $415.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.19. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.27 and a twelve month high of $418.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

