Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $114,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 433,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 62,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 65.07%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.21%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

