Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 214,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 135,465 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 507.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of SMPL opened at $35.67 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

