Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 553.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 540.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 168,348 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3,849.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 166,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 162,681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 84.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 506,476 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXL opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $731.35 million, a PE ratio of 622.62 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 0.04%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

