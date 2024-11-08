Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOMR. BTIG Research began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

AOMR stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.43. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $25.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.65%.

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $53,268.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,328.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $53,268.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,328.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $252,291.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,514.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,571 shares of company stock valued at $403,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.