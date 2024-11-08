Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,840 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 60.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 126.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 285.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Dorian LPG’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

