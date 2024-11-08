Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,974 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SD opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.10. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

