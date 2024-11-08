Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,351 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,044,000 after buying an additional 2,571,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 143.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after acquiring an additional 499,954 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 201.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 591,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 395,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $27,214,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

