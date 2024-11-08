Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 755 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 175.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,821,000 after buying an additional 154,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.1% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $139.14 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $140.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 141.98, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,983.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 305,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $32,518,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,550,889 shares in the company, valued at $697,538,660.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,396 shares of company stock worth $71,106,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.75% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

