Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 930 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

Several analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,952. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,334.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,952. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

