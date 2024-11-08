Noble Financial Increases Earnings Estimates for SelectQuote

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for SelectQuote in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for SelectQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.06. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.66.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $292.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SelectQuote by 882.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

