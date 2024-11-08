Northann (NYSE:NCL) Trading 4.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 18,059,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,219% from the average daily volume of 418,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Northann Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter. Northann had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 6,763.31%.
About Northann
Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northann
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Northann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.