Northann (NYSE:NCL) Trading 4.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 18,059,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,219% from the average daily volume of 418,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter. Northann had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 6,763.31%.

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

