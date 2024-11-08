NovelStem International (NSTM) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International -9,166.67% N/A -73.18% NovelStem International Competitors -25.06% -60.81% -0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovelStem International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 -$4.19 million -0.65 NovelStem International Competitors $8.78 billion $125.40 million 6.19

Risk and Volatility

NovelStem International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International. NovelStem International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International’s peers have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovelStem International peers beat NovelStem International on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

