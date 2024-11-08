Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 39,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 29,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

