Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $240,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 132.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $187.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $191.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.37. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

