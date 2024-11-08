PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 98.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDFS stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -401.50 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

