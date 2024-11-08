PDS Planning Inc Acquires 19,195 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 966.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 787.4% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 967.7% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,009.8% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 795.8% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

