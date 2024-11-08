Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 38.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

