Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.94. 6,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 14,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

