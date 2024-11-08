Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Vimeo Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 2.08. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 4,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vimeo by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

