Premium Nickel Resources (CVE:PNRL) Shares Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.56 and last traded at 0.53. Approximately 291,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 255,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.52.
Premium Nickel Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.79.
Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile
Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Botswana, Greenland, and Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Nickel Resources
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Nickel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Nickel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.