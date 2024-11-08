Premium Nickel Resources (CVE:PNRL) Shares Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.56 and last traded at 0.53. Approximately 291,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 255,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.52.

Premium Nickel Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Botswana, Greenland, and Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

