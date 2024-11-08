Q1 EPS Estimates for Lesaka Technologies Lowered by B. Riley

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LSAK stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Lesaka Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,272,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 636,166 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,607,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 965,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

