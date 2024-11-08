Q2 Earnings Estimate for East West Bancorp Issued By Wedbush

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in East West Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $985,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $985,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $147,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,537.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.