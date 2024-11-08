Q2 Earnings Forecast for NSSC Issued By DA Davidson

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NSSC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 250.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.