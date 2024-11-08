Q2 EPS Estimates for The Cigna Group Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for The Cigna Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $7.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.57. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s FY2026 earnings at $35.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $39.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $43.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $320.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.80. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

