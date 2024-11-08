Q3 EPS Estimates for Coveo Solutions Cut by Stifel Canada

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Stifel Canada cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coveo Solutions in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$44.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 17.81%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVO

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.89. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$5.07 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$390.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.