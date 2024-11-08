QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,329 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 30,461.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 573,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,130,000 after purchasing an additional 571,766 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 297.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $82,123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 249,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,837,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.61.

NYSE HSY opened at $172.89 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $171.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

