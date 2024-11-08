QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,567 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $102,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $236.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $143.62 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

