QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,532 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of APAM stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.