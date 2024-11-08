QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,235 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after buying an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after acquiring an additional 541,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

