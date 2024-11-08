QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,581 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in IAC by 9.9% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 64,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in IAC by 5,282.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $54.37 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.33.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. IAC’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded IAC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

