QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 130 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $217.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.20 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

