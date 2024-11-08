QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 133 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $1,715,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $265.34 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.83 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.