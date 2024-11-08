QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $72.76.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 393,397 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $28,391,461.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 560,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,451,790.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,592.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 393,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $28,391,461.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 560,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,451,790.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,923 shares of company stock worth $88,999,151 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

