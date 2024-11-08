QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 147.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.21 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

