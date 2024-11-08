QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,928 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest by 38.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 81,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

