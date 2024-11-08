QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,928 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest by 38.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 81,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinterest
Pinterest Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.