QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $199.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

