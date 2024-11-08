QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,254.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,224,000 after purchasing an additional 333,961 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.03.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

