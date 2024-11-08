QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,420 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 392.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 3,254,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 700.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,139,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

